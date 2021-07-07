UrduPoint.com
Putin, Pashinyan Not Planning To Sign Any Documents At Wednesday Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are not planning to sign any documents after their meeting on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the sides will discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and bilateral relations.

"Of course, Karabakh will be discussed, and the Russian military who are now stationed there will be discussed, and bilateral relations in general, but no documents are planned to be signed," Peskov told reporters.

