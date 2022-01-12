Putin, Pashinyan Note Effectiveness of CSTO Mission in Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation on Wednesday and noted the effectiveness of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Taking into account Armenia's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an exchange of views was held on the course of the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan. The effective coordinated actions of the peacekeeping contingent, contributing to the normalization of the situation in the Republic, were noted," the Kremlin said.

The sides also discussed the "current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Kremlin added.