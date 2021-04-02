Putin, Pashinyan to Discuss Karabakh, Armenian Elections on April 7 in Moscow - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on April 7 to discuss the implementation of the Karabakh agreements, and Armenia's upcoming parliamentary vote.

"Yes, I can confirm this. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan plans to pay a working visit to Moscow on April 7. He will hold negotiations with President Putin. You know that Russia and Armenia are engaged in quite an active top-level dialogue.

They will chiefly focus on the implementation of the trilateral agreements and the trilateral document that put an end to the combat operations in Karabakh," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin and Pashinyan will also exchange opinions on Armenia's electoral process, and discuss ways to deblock Transcaucasia's transport infrastructure.

Peskov stressed that no trilateral talks were planned.