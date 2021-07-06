Putin, Pashinyan to Meet in Moscow on Wednesday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Moscow on July 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow there will be Pashinyan's working visit to Moscow and his talks with Putin," Peskov said.

The Armenian Cabinet of Ministers has also confirmed that Pashinyan will visit Russia on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin, the sides will discuss the trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh "dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021," with a focus on humanitarian assistance to the region and the restoration transport links in the region."