Putin, Pashinyan Welcome Launch of Normalization of Armenian-Turkish Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the launched process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, according to a joint statement published by the Kremlin after the two leaders' talks.

"Putin and Pashinyan welcomed the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations launched with Russian assistance," the statement says.