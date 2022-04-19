Putin, Pashinyan Welcome Launch of Normalization of Armenian-Turkish Relations

UrduPoint.com

April 19, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the launched process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, according to a joint statement published by the Kremlin after the two leaders' talks.

"Putin and Pashinyan welcomed the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations launched with Russian assistance," the statement says.

