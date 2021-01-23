UrduPoint.com
Putin Pays Condolences Over Death Of US Talks Show Icon Larry King - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the passing of iconic US talk show personality Larry King, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

"They met several times.

King repeatedly interviewed Putin. The president has always appreciated his highest professionalism and unquestioned journalistic authority," Peskov told reporters.

Minutes earlier, King's company Ora Media broke the news that the talk show host died aged 87 at the Cedar -Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

More Stories From World

