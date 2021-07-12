Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's main campaign slogan was the achievement of peace in Donbas, but it turned out to be lies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia

The article was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"The main election campaign slogan of the incumbent president was the achievement of peace. He came to power on this. The promises turned out to be lies. Nothing has changed. In some ways, the situation in Ukraine and around Donbas has also degraded," the president said.