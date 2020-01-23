Putin, Pence Shake Hands at Holocaust Commemoration in Israel

US Vice President Michael Pence shook hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as both are attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) US Vice President Michael Pence shook hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as both are attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army.

Pence spoke at the ceremony at Yad Vashem and on his way back from the podium briefly greeted Putin, who rose from his seat for a handshake.

Both leaders were seated in the front row, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara between them.

The 5th World Holocaust Forum, which marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, is being attended by more than 45 heads of state, members of royal families and heads of government. Among the most notable attendees are German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Charles of the United Kingdom.