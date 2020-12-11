UrduPoint.com
Putin: People Who Ordered Opposition Figure Nemtsov's Murder Found

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there was general clarity on the killing of politician Boris Nemtsov, the killers and those who ordered the killing had been found.

"Nemtsov's killing ” I discussed it with my colleagues not long ago, there are probably some things to work on but it is generally clear, the killers and those who ordered it were found," Putin said at a meeting with the council on the human rights.

Nemtsov was killed on February 27, 2015 on a bridge at the very center of Moscow. In July 2017, five killers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 11 to 20 years.

More Stories From World

