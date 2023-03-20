Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday that he is glad to personally congratulate him on his re-election

"Dear chairman, dear friend, welcome to Russia, to Moscow. I am glad to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on your re-election as the head of the Chinese state," Putin told Xi during the meeting in the Kremlin.