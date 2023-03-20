UrduPoint.com

Putin Personally Congratulates Xi On His Re-election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday that he is glad to personally congratulate him on his re-election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday that he is glad to personally congratulate him on his re-election.

"Dear chairman, dear friend, welcome to Russia, to Moscow. I am glad to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on your re-election as the head of the Chinese state," Putin told Xi during the meeting in the Kremlin.

