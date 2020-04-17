UrduPoint.com
Putin Personally Monitors Increasing Number Of Hospital Beds Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally monitoring the situation with increasing the number of hospital beds, medical equipment and protection gear amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally monitoring the situation with increasing the number of hospital beds, medical equipment and protection gear amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The plan and the tactics do not change. You know that the president personally controls the speed of additional capacities introduction, I mean [increasing the number] of equipped hospital beds in regions and fitting these beds with the needed equipment and protection gear," Peskov told reporters.

He added that some regions were facing a high risk due to implementing the tasks set out by President Putin too slowly. However, effort is made to improve the situation, according to Peskov.

Kremlin spokesman noted that there could not be any accurate forecast of the development of the COVID-19 situation in Russia.

"Decisions are made depending on the situation, on the incidence rate. I will say once again that citizens health is prioritized," Peskov added.

