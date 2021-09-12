Putin Planning to Visit Belarus in October for CIS Summit - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit Belarus in October for the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he and Putin had agreed that the Russian president would visit Minsk in October for the summit.

"Yes, there's a plan to do that," Peskov said.

Putin is also expected to visit Belarus in November for the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which will delve into the various details of the integration.