Putin Plans No Bilateral Meeting With Zelenskyy In Beijing - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy or any other foreign official in Beijing, where the Russian leader will go for the 2022 Olympic Games, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no bilateral meetings are planned. And there are no plans to meet with Zelenskyy either. Although, we cannot completely rule it out," Peskov said.

In Beijing, Putin plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics and hold bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

