Putin Plans No Bilateral Talks at G20 Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no separate bilateral talks at the upcoming G20 summit, including with the Saudi leader and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

The G20 leaders' summit will be held on Saturday in the videoconference format.

"No," Peskov said, when asked if Putin plans any bilateral talks at the summit.