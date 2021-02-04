UrduPoint.com
Putin Plans No Meeting With Borrell - Kremlin

Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:27 PM

Putin Plans No Meeting With Borrell - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during his visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during his visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The EU foreign policy chief will start his three-day working visit to the Russian capital later on Thursday. He is set to hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Ukraine, the coronavirus response and the Iran nuclear deal.

"No meeting with Putin is planned. You know that Borrell is an interlocutor of Foreign Minister Lavrov, they will hold negotiations," Peskov said at a briefing.

The Kremlin attaches great importance to Borrell's visit, Peskov assured.

"President Putin gave an estimate to the relations between Moscow and Brussels just recently, he expressed regret over the deplorable state of the relations, which are in fact frozen, not at Russia's initiative. Of course, we would like our dialogue, the multifaceted dialogue between Moscow and Brussels to be unblocked, in order to openly and frankly discuss all of our multiple differences," the Kremlin spokesman added.

