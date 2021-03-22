Putin Plans No Talks With Biden on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold talks with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, later on Monday, as Washington has not indicated its readiness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Last week, Biden said in an interview with the ABC news that Putin would have to "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he replied in the affirmative. Putin invited Biden to hold live talks on March 19 or March 22.

"No, there are no such plans for today. As far as I understand, the US side has not shown readiness," Peskov told reporters.