UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Plans No Talks With Biden On Monday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin Plans No Talks With Biden on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold talks with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, later on Monday, as Washington has not indicated its readiness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold talks with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, later on Monday, as Washington has not indicated its readiness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Last week, Biden said in an interview with the ABC news that Putin would have to "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he replied in the affirmative. Putin invited Biden to hold live talks on March 19 or March 22.

"No, there are no such plans for today. As far as I understand, the US side has not shown readiness," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Price March 2020

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

8 minutes ago

China detains three tourists for vandalising Great ..

19 minutes ago

UAE brokered secret-talks between Pakistan, India ..

29 minutes ago

Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Bid ..

22 minutes ago

40 killed in Niger near Mali border

22 minutes ago

Chairman WAPDA stresses 'awareness for Youngsters' ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.