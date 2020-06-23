Putin Plans to Attend Opening of Soviet Soldier Memorial in Tver Region - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend the opening of the memorial to the Soviet soldier in the vicinity of Tver region's town of Rzhev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.

Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky has said at a briefing that the solemn opening ceremony will be held on June 30.

"Yes, there are such plans," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin will come to Rzhev.