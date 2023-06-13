UrduPoint.com

Putin Plans To Discuss Grain Deal With African Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Putin Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With African Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country will host African leaders soon, adding that it is planned to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative with them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country will host African leaders soon, adding that it is planned to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative with them.

"The leaders of several African states are expected to visit Russia in the near future, we agreed to discuss current issues, for sure we will talk about this grain deal," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents, mentioning that Russia is ready to supply grain to poorest nations "free of charge".

The Russian president added that Moscow may abandon the grain deal as Ukraine is using its corridor to conduct drone attacks.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Russian Gov't Approves Draft Law on Excess Profits ..

Russian Gov't Approves Draft Law on Excess Profits Tax - Finance Ministry

44 seconds ago
 Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capac ..

Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology

45 seconds ago
 Committees constituted to identify anomalies in Fi ..

Committees constituted to identify anomalies in Finance Bill 2023

47 seconds ago
 Sanjrani congratulates Kurtumulus on his election ..

Sanjrani congratulates Kurtumulus on his election as speaker of Grand National A ..

49 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excelle ..

Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

11 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter ra ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter radius of ABISE examination hall ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.