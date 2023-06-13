Putin Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With African Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country will host African leaders soon, adding that it is planned to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative with them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country will host African leaders soon, adding that it is planned to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative with them.

"The leaders of several African states are expected to visit Russia in the near future, we agreed to discuss current issues, for sure we will talk about this grain deal," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents, mentioning that Russia is ready to supply grain to poorest nations "free of charge".

The Russian president added that Moscow may abandon the grain deal as Ukraine is using its corridor to conduct drone attacks.