UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Plans To Discuss Russia-EU Relations In Finland - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Putin Plans to Discuss Russia-EU Relations in Finland - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a visit to Finland on August 21, plans to discuss relations between Russia and the EU in the context of Helsinki's current presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

Putin will visit Helsinki on an invitation of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"During the talks, the sides plan to discuss the key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as consider a number of urgent issues on the international and regional agenda, including Russia's relations with the European Union in the context of Finland's current presidency of the EU Council," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Visit Helsinki Vladimir Putin Finland August

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

42 minutes ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

42 minutes ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

2 hours ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.