Putin Plans to Discuss Russia-EU Relations in Finland - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a visit to Finland on August 21, plans to discuss relations between Russia and the EU in the context of Helsinki's current presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

Putin will visit Helsinki on an invitation of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"During the talks, the sides plan to discuss the key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as consider a number of urgent issues on the international and regional agenda, including Russia's relations with the European Union in the context of Finland's current presidency of the EU Council," the Kremlin said.