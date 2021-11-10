UrduPoint.com

Putin Plans To Hold Annual Press Conference In Offline Format - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be held in an offline format, the exact date remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The president will hold his annual press conference. We are preparing to hold it in offline format. We will inform you about the timeframe," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the format of the conference.

