UrduPoint.com

Putin Plans To Hold Phone Conversation With EU's Michel On Friday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin is going to have an international conversation now ... it will be the president of the European Council, Michel. And then, during the day, Putin is scheduled to have a brief meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.

