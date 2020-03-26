Putin Plans To Hold Phone Conversation With Macron On Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:50 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, later on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, later on Thursday.
"I am already in contact with my French counterpart, we need to talk," Putin said at a meeting with Russian entrepreneurs.