Putin Plans To Hold Phone Talks With Brazilian President On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Putin Plans to Hold Phone Talks With Brazilian President on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a phone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In the evening we expect an international phone conversation. I know that our Brazilian friends have already announced it.

I can confirm this, indeed [the conversation] is planned ” the president [Putin] will call Brazilian President Bolsonaro. We will give a statement on this conversation," Peskov told reporters.

CNN Brasil has reported, citing sources, that Bolsonaro wants to discuss the use of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in Brazil. The vaccine is currently undergoing approval in the South American country.

More Stories From World

