UrduPoint.com

Putin Plans To Meet With Pashinyan On Sidelines Of CSTO Summit In Yerevan - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Putin Plans to Meet With Pashinyan on Sidelines of CSTO Summit in Yerevan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Yerevan this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, it (the bilateral meeting) is planned, of course," Peskov told reporters, adding that the talks are scheduled for Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

3 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.