Putin Plans to Meet With Pashinyan on Sidelines of CSTO Summit in Yerevan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Yerevan this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, it (the bilateral meeting) is planned, of course," Peskov told reporters, adding that the talks are scheduled for Wednesday.