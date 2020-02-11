UrduPoint.com
Putin Plans To Meet With Working Group On Constitution Amendments On Thursday - Kremlin

Putin Plans to Meet With Working Group on Constitution Amendments on Thursday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with the working group on amendments to the national constitution on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to Sputnik

Pavel Krashennikov, the head of the Russian lower house's constitutional legislation committee and the co-chair of the working group, announced earlier in the day that such a meeting would be held on Thursday.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked whether the meeting was on Putin's schedule.

The working group is currently working on the presidential bill on constitutional amendments, which Putin put forward in mid-January.

