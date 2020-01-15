Putin Plans to Offer Medvedev New Position of Deputy Chair of Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was planning to introduce the position of the deputy chair of the Security Council and offer the job to Dmitry Medvedev, who had just announced his resignation as prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was planning to introduce the position of the deputy chair of the Security Council and offer the job to Dmitry Medvedev, who had just announced his resignation as prime minister.

Putin remarked that Medvedev had always handled the issues of defense and security.

"I think it possible and I asked him to handle these issues, of this type, in the future, I think it possible and will do it in the near future they will introduce the position of the deputy chair of the Security Council, and the president, as we know, is the chair of the Security Council," the president said.