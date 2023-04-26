Putin Plans to Participate in Akkuyu NPP Fuel Loading Ceremony Via Video Link - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on April 27 via video conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, he is planning (to attend the ceremony). In the format of a video conference," Peskov told a briefing.