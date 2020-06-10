UrduPoint.com
Putin Plans To Personally Take Part In Vote On Amendments To Russian Constitution- Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to personally take part in the nationwide vote on amendments to the country's constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to personally take part in the nationwide vote on amendments to the country's constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"He can vote on one of the seven days, he plans to take part in the vote," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin wants to vote at a polling place instead of expressing his opinion online.

"As of now, he plans to do this in person," Peskov said.

