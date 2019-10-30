Putin Plans to Take Part in BRICS Summit in Brazil - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the BRICS Summit in Brazil next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The president plans to take part in the BRICS Summit, which will be held in Brazil. He will hold a two-day visit there next week," Peskov told reporters.