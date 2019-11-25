Putin Plans to Visit Turkey in First Decade of January 2020 - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a visit to Turkey in the first decade of January 2020, and preparations for the visit are already underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Putin and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan have really agreed, in one of the recent phone calls, that in early January, I would say in the first decade of January, the TurkStream land sector will be ready in Turkey, and they have really discussed the possibility for President Putin to visit Turkey. Such a visit is also being prepared," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Turkey's reports that Putin will visit the country in January to take part in the special ceremony for launching the TurkStream pipeline.

The TurkStream is envisaged as a 570-mile twin pipeline to transfer gas from Russia to Turkey and further up to southern and southeastern Europe.