Putin Pledges To Help Cuba Overcome 'Unlawful' Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Russia will assist the Cuban people in overcoming the "unlawful" sanctions they have been struggling with for decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

"We know that unlawful sanctions, under which Cuba has to live, have been there for decades. Nevertheless, the Cuban people manage to handle them. We, on our part, will do everything to make our economic cooperation instrumental in overcoming those difficulties imposed from abroad," he said at a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin added that the relations between Russia and Cuba are developing despite the difficulties both countries currently face.

"There is no need to emphasize the unique, friendly and durable nature of our relations that took their shape decades ago.

We have always had a thing for the Isle of Freedom here in Russia and will always have," Putin said.

He also expressed the hope that Cruz would enjoy his time at the SPIEF.

"I hope it will be both interesting and productive. But our bilateral cooperation, of course, is much more interesting. It must be developed in all areas which we have agreed on, and I am sure it will be so. These (areas) are energy, tourism and several others which are also a priority," Putin said.

SPIEF is held from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Cuba

