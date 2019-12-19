Putin Pledges to Look Into Case of Protester Kotov Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Thursday to look into the case of programmer Konstantin Kotov, who had been sentenced to four years in prison for taking part in multiple unauthorized rallies in Moscow

"I'll look at it, I heard [what you said]," Putin said, while leaving a hall after his annual end-of-year press conference.

He also pointed to much tougher penalties for this type of violations in other countries. He said that one could face up to 10 years in prison in some countries for "unauthorized public actions.

" In Russia, he said, penalties are "much softer."

"By the way, in all legal systems, responsibility for repeated violations is toughened, from administrative to criminal. Nevertheless, I will look [at Kotov's case]," he said.

Kotov was detained shortly after an unauthorized demonstration in downtown Moscow on August 10. In September, a Moscow court sentenced him to four years in a general regime penal colony, citing his repeated violations at rallies.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and appealed the ruling.