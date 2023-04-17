Putin Points Out Ukrainian Direction as Main Priority for Use of Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia has clear priorities for the use of its armed forces, primarily, in the Ukrainian direction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The President held a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet that began last Friday.

"It is obvious to us that today we have clear priorities for the use of the armed forces, and above all, this concerns the Ukrainian direction and everything related to the protection of our people in the Donbas region, in other new territories," Putin said.

At the same time, he noted that no one canceled the tasks of developing the fleet.

"Separate components of the forces of the fleet, of course, can be used in conflicts in any direction. So I ask you to keep that in mind as well," Putin added.