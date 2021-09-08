(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of European Council President Charles Michel to the EU persisting discriminatory policy against Crimea's residents, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"He also pointed to the provocative nature of the Ukrainian leadership's idea to convene the so-called summit of the Crimea Platform despite the fact that the issue of Crimea's reunification with the Russian Federation was determinately сlosed in March 2014. In this context, it was noted that the European Union keeps pursuing a discriminatory policy against residents of the peninsula," the Kremlin said in a statement following a phone conversation of Putin and Michel.