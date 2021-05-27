UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Points To Growing Importance Of Cruise Missiles In Modern Conflicts

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Putin Points to Growing Importance of Cruise Missiles in Modern Conflicts

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The analysis of military conflicts reveals the growing role of cruise missiles, which means the army should be properly equipped with this kind of weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The analysis of military conflicts that happened in the recent decades and the experience of development of the world's leading armies show the growing role of effective use of cruise missiles of different types of deployment, and of guided munitions," Putin said at a defense industry meeting.

Russia's army and navy should be adequately equipped with these modern high-precision weapons, the president continued.

Related Topics

World Army Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

16 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

19 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

24 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

36 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.