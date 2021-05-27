Putin Points to Growing Importance of Cruise Missiles in Modern Conflicts

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The analysis of military conflicts reveals the growing role of cruise missiles, which means the army should be properly equipped with this kind of weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The analysis of military conflicts that happened in the recent decades and the experience of development of the world's leading armies show the growing role of effective use of cruise missiles of different types of deployment, and of guided munitions," Putin said at a defense industry meeting.

Russia's army and navy should be adequately equipped with these modern high-precision weapons, the president continued.