Putin Points To Need For Cooperation As European Security System Degrades

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:04 PM

Putin Points to Need for Cooperation as European Security System Degrades

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the degradation of the European security system and the growing risks of a new arms race, also noting that Russia and Europe are missing out on opportunities that cooperation could give.

"The whole system of European security has now degraded significantly. Tensions are rising and the risks of a new arms race are becoming real.

We are missing out on the tremendous opportunities that cooperation offers - all the more important now that we are all facing common challenges, such as the pandemic and its dire social and economic consequences," Putin said in his article Being Open, Despite the Past, timed to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

The article for German weekly newspaper Die Zeit was released on the Kremlin website.

More Stories From World

