Putin Points To Political Aspect Of Recent Provocation In Black Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Points to Political Aspect of Recent Provocation in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says the recent incident involving the passage of a British warship in the Russian waters off Crimea was a clear provocation of political nature.

"It was a very obvious provocation," Putin said during his annual live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday.

The Russian president said that both the UK and the US were behind the "complex" scheme that involved both the British destroyer and a US reconnaissance aircraft that took off from a NATO base in Greece earlier in the morning on the same day.

The UK's HMS Defender made inroads to Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea on June 23, prompting the Russian navy to fire warning shots.

London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's FSB security service released a video footage of the encounter, confirming Moscow's account of events.

"Second is the political aspect [of this incident]: just days ago there was the summit in Geneva, so why carry out such a provocation?" Putin said on Wednesday, adding that even if the West does not recognize the results of the people's referendum that took place in Crimea before its reunification with Russia, there is no point to provocations.

