Russia has established itself as a leader in terms of coronavirus vaccines creation, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, praising this significant scientific success

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia has established itself as a leader in terms of coronavirus vaccines creation, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, praising this significant scientific success.

"Thanks to our scientists, Russia holds leading positions globally in terms of creation of vaccines against the coronavirus, this is not something surprising, we all know this," Putin told the presidential council for science and education.

Russia is the only country in the world that has developed already three different vaccines against COVID-19, the president stressed.

"There is no doubt this is a great scientific success," Putin continued.