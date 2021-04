MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the country's significant contribution to de-escalating tensions in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Russia is always open for international cooperation.

We are consistently in favor of strengthening the role in international affairs ... We seek providing assistance in settling regional conflicts. We have already done much to stabilize the situation in Libya and to establish political dialogue in Libya. As you know, Russia has played a key role in stopping the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament.