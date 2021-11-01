UrduPoint.com

Putin Points To Threat Related To US Missile Deployment In Europe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:38 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Washington's plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe pose a threat to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Everyone is aware of the US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe, this poses a great danger and threat to us," Putin told representatives of the defense ministry and the defense industry.

