Putin Points to Threat Related to US Missile Deployment in Europe

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Washington's plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe pose a threat to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Everyone is aware of the US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe, this poses a great danger and threat to us," Putin told representatives of the defense ministry and the defense industry.