Putin, Pope Francis Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela In Thursday Talks - Vatican

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis discussed some topical issues on international agenda, focusing on the situation in Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela, at a meeting on Thursday in the Vatican, the Holy See press office said

"During the cordial discussions, both Parties expressed their satisfaction at the development of bilateral relations, further strengthened by the protocol of understanding signed today regarding the collaboration between the 'Bambino Gesu' Paediatric Hospital and the paediatric hospitals of the Russian Federation. They then turned their attention to various questions of relevance to the life of the Catholic Church in Russia," the press service said in a statement.

"The Parties went on to consider the ecological question and various themes relating to current international affairs, with particular reference to Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela," the statement said.

