Putin, Pope Francis Have No Plans to Hold Telephone Conversation on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis are not planning to hold a telephone conversation today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I can say that such a conversation is not planned today," Peskov told journalists.

Earlier in the day, Italian media reported about the telephone conversation between the Pope and the Russian president scheduled for Thursday. Pope Francis reportedly planned to discuss the Ukrainian crisis with the president and alleged Russia's invasion of Ukraine.