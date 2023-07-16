Open Menu

Putin Positively Assesses Course Of Operation In Ukraine, Says Enemy Has No Success

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Putin Positively Assesses Course of Operation in Ukraine, Says Enemy Has No Success

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces are behaving "heroically," thwarting all enemy attempts to break through the Russian defenses during Kiev's so-called counteroffensive.

"Positive. Our troops are behaving heroically.

Unexpectedly for the enemy in some areas and go on the offensive themselves, taking the most favorable positions, heights, etc," Putin told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"All attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses ” which has been the goal, including the use of strategic reserves ” they have not been successful during the entire offensive. The enemy has no success," the president added.

When asked what Russia's next steps were, Putin promised to answer without cameras.

"I'll tell you that separately when the cameras are off," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Sunday All

Recent Stories

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

26 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

16 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

16 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

16 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From World