Putin Positively Assesses Course of Operation in Ukraine, Says Enemy Has No Success

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces are behaving "heroically," thwarting all enemy attempts to break through the Russian defenses during Kiev's so-called counteroffensive.

"Positive. Our troops are behaving heroically.

Unexpectedly for the enemy in some areas and go on the offensive themselves, taking the most favorable positions, heights, etc," Putin told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"All attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses ” which has been the goal, including the use of strategic reserves ” they have not been successful during the entire offensive. The enemy has no success," the president added.

When asked what Russia's next steps were, Putin promised to answer without cameras.

"I'll tell you that separately when the cameras are off," Putin said.