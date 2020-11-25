Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Region Due to Weather Conditions - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to postpone his working visit to Nizhny Novgorod's town of Sarov due to weather conditions and plans to hold talks with Rosneft chief in Moscow instead, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin was expected to visit the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics in Sarov on Wednesday.

"Due to the non-flying weather in Sarov, the president has decided to postpone his working trip there, presumably until Thursday, if the meteorological conditions allow," Peskov told reporters.

Putin will be working in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"In particular, he will hold working talks with Rosneft chief, Igor Sechin," Peskov said.