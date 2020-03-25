Putin Postpones Flight to St. Petersburg, Continues to Work in Moscow - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday postponed a planned flight to St. Petersburg for one day and will continue his duties in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that events planned for Thursday, including a G20 video conference and a meeting with business leaders in St. Petersburg, will still go ahead

While speaking to reporters, Peskov stated that Putin is continuing preparatory work for an address to the Russian population, adding that the changes to the president's schedule followed his meetings regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, as well as measures to support the country's economy amid the disruption.

"Tomorrow, [Putin] still plans to be in St. Petersburg. He will conduct all the planned arrangements. As we have already stated, there will be a meeting with representatives of the business community tomorrow. It will be held at the premises of the Severnaya Zvezda pharmaceutical company," the presidential spokesman remarked.

The Russian president will also take part in a video conference of G20 leaders to discuss the global coronavirus disease pandemic, Peskov stated.

"In addition, the president has a planned video conference � the G20 virtual summit � that will be held at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency," the spokesman said.