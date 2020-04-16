UrduPoint.com
Putin Postpones May 9 WWII Parade Due To Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Putin postpones May 9 WWII parade due to coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he was postponing a massive World War II parade held annually on May 9 in Moscow, due to the coronavirus epidemic

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he was postponing a massive World War II parade held annually on May 9 in Moscow, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The "risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not passed yet, are extremely high," Putin said. "This does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade and other mass events now."

