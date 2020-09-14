Putin Praises Belarus' Plans to Conduct Constitution Reform

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Monday, at his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, that Belarusians should solve the existing problems on their own, with no foreign pressure, and also praised the proposed constitutional reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Monday, at his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, that Belarusians should solve the existing problems on their own, with no foreign pressure, and also praised the proposed constitutional reform.

"As you know, we believe that Belarusians should sort things out on their own, with no hints and external pressure, through a dialogue, they should reach a common decision on how to act. We are aware of your proposal to start work on the constitution, I believe this step is timely and expedient," Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed the belief that the constitutional reform would contribute to the development of the Belarusian political system.

"Russia remains committed to all of our agreements, including those stemming from the Union State Treaty, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, we see Belarus as our closest ally, and we will certainly fulfill all the undertaken obligations, as I have repeatedly told you in our phone conversations," Putin added.