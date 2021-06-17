Putin Praises Biden as Energetic After Geneva Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is energetic and is knowledgeable in all the important developments.

"He looks energetic, we talked tete-a-tere for two hours or even more. He is fully knowledgeable in the material He took a look at his notes from time to time, we all do this," Putin told graduates of a program of the school of Public Administration.