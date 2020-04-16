UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises China's Efforts In Countering COVID-19 Epidemic - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

Putin Praises China's Efforts in Countering COVID-19 Epidemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, praised Beijing's effective actions to stabilize the epidemiological situation during the coronavirus epidemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, praised Beijing's effective actions to stabilize the epidemiological situation during the coronavirus epidemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The Russian side highly appreciated the consistent and effective actions of the Chinese partners, which made it possible to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country," the report said.

