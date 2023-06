Putin Praises Contribution of Media to Uniting Russian Society

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 18 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the contribution of media to forging unity in Russian society, which demonstrated the solidarity necessary for the country during the special military operation.

"This is a great advantage of ours, of Russia. It is ours with you, with the media, because it is an enormous work of the media that we together with you have recently forged the unity of Russian society. And it has shown the solidarity Russia needed during the combat, the military operation," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.